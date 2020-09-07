Gunfight rages in Budgam

Srinagar: A gunfight between militants and government forces broke out in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday afternoon, police said.
“Encounter has started at Kawoosa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
As per reports, the gunfight was triggered after forces started searches in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
