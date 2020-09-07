Former NC legislator from Rajouri dies after contracting COVID-19

Rajouri: A former legislator from Rajouri district in Jammu and National Conference leader, Thakur Rashpal Singh died on Monday morning after contracting COVID-19 even as he was also suffering from underlying ailments.

Singh, a resident of Sialsui Kalakote, has won elections several times from Kalakote assembly segment and was leader of National Conference since decades. He has also served as Vice Chairman of State Kissan Advisory Board during Omar Abdullah led government in 2009-15.

Officials said that the former legislator developed some medical issues on Sunday evening and was taken to SMVDN hospital Katra where he breathed his last at around 2 AM. He was also been tested positive for Coronavirus, they added.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh also confirmed about Singh having tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that deployment of police has been made in the area to prevent any gathering in the funeral. (KNO)

