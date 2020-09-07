Active cases tally swells by 20% in 4 days

Srinagar: With the steep increase in daily number of Covid-19 cases in last four days, touching a record high of 1316 cases on Sunday, the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased by almost 20%, currently at more than ten-thousand cases.

The number of active cases began showing an upward trend on Thursday, after Jammu and Kashmir registered more than one thousand cases in a single day for the first time. The daily number of cases has only gone upwards since then.

Touching the four-digit mark, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1079 cases on Thursday, followed by 1047 cases on Friday, 1251 cases on Saturday, and 1316 cases on Sunday.

With the swelling number of single-day cases since Thursday, the number of active cases has risen from 8441 to 10446 in a span of four days. This sums up to a percentage of 19.1% of total cases, approximately.

In the last four days, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a total of 4693 cases taking the overall tally of cases to 43,557, along with 784 fatalities. The major chunk of cases reported in past four days have been recorded from Jammu district, 1777 fresh cases being the figure.

While the surge in cases continues across Jammu and Kashmir, it seems the wave of Covid-19 has turned to Jammu as the region now contributes the bulk of the daily tally.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print