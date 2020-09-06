Yet another highest single day spike of 1316 COVID-19 cases in J&K takes tally past 43,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported yet another highest single day spike of 1316 COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 43557.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 648 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 668 infections.
In Jammu division, Jammu district alone reported 451 cases.
As per the data, there are 10446 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 32327 patients have recovered from the disease.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported yet another highest single day spike of 1316 COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 43557.