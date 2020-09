Srinagar: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday morning at Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar outskirts.

Official sources identified the deceased as 55-year-old Prem Lal of Haryana of 21 Battalion. Lal was posted at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar outskirts.

They said that ASI was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar in unconscious state, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sources at SMHS hospital also confirmed Lal’s death. (KNO)

