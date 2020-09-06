Encounter breaks out in Kupwara forests

Baramulla: Police on Saturday said that an encounter had started between militants and government forces in Warnow area of frontier district Kupwara.
Official sources in the police department said that on receiving a tip about presence of a group of militants, army’s 28 RR, police and other forces cordoned off Dana Behak area in Warnow and started a search. They said that when the forces reached near a suspected spot, militants hiding there opened fire, triggering a gunfight which continued for some time. They said that reinforcements have been sent to the area.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara AS Dinkar said that there is no trace of the militants as of now, however the search operation is continuing in the area.
Dana is the name of a grazing spot in the forests of Warnow Lolab area. Several encounters have taken place in the area in the past.
