Alleged fake doctor arrested in Kupwara

Kupwara: Police on Sunday detained an alleged fake doctor practicing in main town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said the arrest was made following complaints about the said alleged fake doctor, who is believed to be a government employee, practising at a private clinic in Kupwara town.

Sources said the alleged fake doctor was actually a Sanitary Inspector.

But a senior police official said that it is too early to say whetherthe arrested man is a fake doctor or an employee of some government department.

“It will be clear only after thorough investigation into the matter, ” he added.

He said a case has been registered at police station Kupwara and further investigation is going on. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print