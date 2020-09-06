3rd phase of Back to Village from October 2

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday announced the third phase of Back to Village (B2V) programme from October 2 to 12, 2020.

The announcement was made by Principal Secretary, Power Development and Information Departments, Rohit Kansal who is also government spokesperson, here at a press conference.

Terming the first two phases of Back to Village (B2V) as huge success, Mr Kansal said it is a unique programme which received tremendous respect from the people when 4000 Gazetted Officers from J&K administration visited each and every Panchayat of J&K.

He said that the flagship programme has generated huge interest, affection and respect among people and the administration has decided another version of the programme in the form of Phase-III of B2V starting from October 2 to October 12.

“The Phase-I of B2V was an introductory and interactive programme to understand the people’s grievances and demands. While Phase-II focused on the devolution of powers to panchayats and tried to understand how these panchayats are functioning and what are the grievances and demands,” he said and added “the Phase-III has been designed on the format for grievance redressal.”

Kansal said that this time the administration has decided to hold a three-week Pre-Back to Village Jan Abhiyan which will be organized from September 10 to September 20 and will have three components.

“The three pillars will be the redressal of public grievances (Jan Sunvaiyee), public service delivery (Adhikar Abhiyan) and delivery of development at Gram Panchayat level (Unat Gram Abhiyan).

While highlighting the Pre-B2V-3 programme, he said that Yaum-e-Block would be observed for three consecutive weeks at pre-designated location or at block headquarters on every Wednesday with coordination from relevant officers.

He said during this period public grievances would be listened to and would be tried to sort out on the spot or the following week or next following week.

He said during this period all the Deputy Commissioners and respective Superintendents of Police will be available in their office every day except Wednesday and Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 pm while Divisional Commissioners will be available from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on every Tuesday and Thursday.

However, he added that during Youm-e-Block, which will be on Wednesday, all DCs and SPs will visit every block over a period of thee weeks.

“The concerned would address these grievances in these 20 days and be available with the concerned for redressal,” he said.

He said that all the DCs will try to ensure 100 per cent saturation of all 55 schemes and to be taken care of by them also.

