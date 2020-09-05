Providing requisite infrastructure in all courts of JK, Ladakh top priority: Justice Magray

BUDGAM: Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, Judge of J&K High Court Friday emphasised that providing requisite infrastructure in all courts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh is on top priority.

Justice Magray said this during his visit to Court Complex Chadoora and added that these sites and locations have already been identified in both the UTs.

He said creating requisite infrastructure in all courts, includes construction of new court complex buildings equipped with all facilities like recreation centers, bar council offices and residential quarters for honorable Judges.

Besides this, Justice Magray reviewed the process of acquisition of land, inspection of court proceedings, took stock of construction status of ongoing projects in concerned court complexes.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magray said that the infrastructure will come in next two to three years at all identified places and the complexes will have the facility of Alternate Dispute Redressal Centers(ADRCs), residential quarters for judges, facility to litigants, public and lawyers as they are also stakeholders of this whole process.

He said these measures will enable strengthening the whole judicial system in both the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

To acquire the requisite space of land, Justice Magray elaborated that being revenue related matter the concerned revenue authorities have already been taken on board on behalf of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

He revealed that the concerned Deputy Commissioner Budgam has been directed to initiate the process of identifying the availability of State land and provide all logistics for its acquisition particularly for the court complexes of Chareshareef, Chadoora and Budgam, adding he said in addition at some places we may require land from private proprietors also.

During the visit, Justice Magray was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, Sub Judge Chadoora, Munsif Judge Chadoora, SP Budgam, Bar Council President and others concerned.

