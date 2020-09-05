Kashmiri school teacher among 47 to receive National Teachers Award

Srinagar,: A Kashmiri school teacher is among 47 recipients of the National Teachers Awards to be presented on the occasion of Teachers Day, officials said here on Friday.

Roohi Sultana, a teacher at Boys Middle School Kashipora, Tailbal in Gulab Bagh area in the outskirts of Srinagar, has been awarded this year for demonstrating a creative and innovative approach towards teaching, a PIB handout here said.

The awards are presented by the Ministry of Education every year to acknowledge and encourage extraordinary and meritorious efforts of teachers from across the length and breadth of the country.

The awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind through virtual mode because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged that Sultana’s efforts resulted in keeping her students in primary classes engaged in learning activities even in challenging times when schooling and educational activities were severely disrupted.

Sultana adopted innovative and low cost teaching-learning practices like pocket boards, utility cards, tracing boards and other child friendly resources for enhancing literacy and numeracy among her pupils.

The Ministry has also taken note of Sultana’s hard work for inclusion of children with special needs so that they do not remain deprived of the benefits of education.

Besides conferring the awards, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the University Grants Commission will also organise webinars on the occasion to highlight salient features of the recently introduced National Education Policy 2020.

Special outreach campaigns will also be run on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The National Awards to Teachers are presented every year to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The 47 awardees have been selected after a rigorous three-stage online transparent process.

