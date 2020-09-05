CUK’s Biotechnology Deptt holds webinar

Ganderbal: Department of Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Thursday organised an international webinar on “Changing the Mindset: Driving Innovations and Technology” at its Green Campus here with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir and Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar attending it online.

The webinar talk was given by Prof. Khalid Shah, Director, Center for Stem Cell Therapeutics & Imaging Principal Faculty, Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard Medical School, MA, USA.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Khalid Shah, underscored the importance of open-mindedness, hard work, perseverance, and an evolving mindset for a successful professional outcome. He talked about the use of stem cells to inhibit tumor growth by targeting angiogenesis or selectively inducing apoptosis in proliferating brain cancer and in drug-resistant cancer models. His studies are ‘breakthrough’ research in stem cell therapy and have been published in a number of high end journals catching the attention in the public domain.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, in his speech highlighted the importance of changing the mindset and the importance of that change of mindset in innovations.

Registrar Prof. M. Afzal Zargar highlighted the importance of technology in daily life and pointed out that it is purely because of innovations in technology, we are connected and organizing such events from thousands of miles apart; besides, the success in biological research is solely based on innovative ways of problem solving.

Earlier, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Dean, School of Life Sciences and Head, Department of Biotechnology, emphasized how researchers across the globe are using Prof. Shah’s work as a model system; the Stem cell-based therapeutics is being exploited across various cancers in the world in an effort to eradicate tumors with drug resistance.

Besides, Dr. Abid Hamid pointed out that the Innovation of Stem Cell Technology finds application in regenerative medicine across various diseases, including Neurodegenerative, Metabolic, Bone Marrow Transplantation and the organ development of multiple origins.

Prof. M. Yusuf, Dr. Shabir H Qureshi, Dr. Nissar Ahmad Wani, Dr. Nowsheen Hamid, Dr. Umar Mushtaq and Dr. Ishfaq A Ganaie were also present.

