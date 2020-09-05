Cricket in militant’s memory lands 10 youths in UAPA net

Shopian: Ten youths, including the brother of a slain militant, have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for organising and taking part in a cricket tourney here in the memory of slain Hizb militant Syed Ruban.

Ruban was killed in an encounter on January 21 last year at Hapatnad in Chrar-i-Sharif area of Budgam district. He was a cousin of arrested militant commander Syed Naveed, who was arrested alongside J&K police Dysp Davender Singh.

A police source said that the 10 youths have been booked under UAPA Section 13, FIR number 206, at police station Shopian.

The Print reported that “The individual (Tajamul) had distributed some jerseys and organised the event in the memory of his brother killed in 2019. As a result of this, a massive number of people had gathered to watch the cricket tournament. As of now, 10 individuals have been booked under the UAPA.”

“Clearly the event was held with an intention to glorify insurgency here,” The Print quoted a police officer as saying.

Syed Muhammad Hussain, father of Syed Tajamul, said that the tournament was played for a month’s period and his son distributed sports kits and jerseys among poor players. “After the final match, some people offered Fateh prayers near the grave of my slain son which is near the playground,” he said, adding that his son was promoting sports to keep youth away from drugs.

Hussain said that his son had distributed sports items in other districts as well to promote sports activities. “After his arrest we were told to contact the Shopian superintendent of police but despite many attempts we were not able to meet him.”

Family members of one of the arrested youths told Kashmir Reader that their son was arrested merely for taking part in the local cricket tournament.

