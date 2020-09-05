Burglars loot six shops in Sopore

Baramulla: Six shops were looted by burglars in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday night.
Local sources said that in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday burglars taking advantage of night restrictions ordered by the district magistrate against Covid 19, strikes in Sopore town and looted goods worth lac’s of rupees from a half dozen shops. They said the burglars looted three shops including a readymade garment shop at main chowk Sopore and then three others including an electronic shop and a mobile phone shop at Iqbal market Sopore.
They said the burglars also tried to break the locks of several other shops however failed in their attempts.
Meanwhile, Sopore police register a case and start its investigation.
The traders federation Sopore appealed to the Sopore police and divisional administration to look the case on fast track bases and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.
Baramulla: Six shops were looted by burglars in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday night.