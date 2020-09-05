Bodies of 2 ‘Hizb militants’ fished out from river near LoC in Bandipora

Srinagar: Bodies of two militants were recovered from Kishanganga River near Line of Control in Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

They said the bodies were found by the police and army along with ammunition at Tulail village in the frontier area.

Official sources said that the duo according to documents found with them have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather from Dadsara Tral and Sameer Ahmad Dar from Dogripora Pulwama.

A police officer said that the duo might have died due to drowning while crossing the river.

He said that both of them were affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

While Nisar was missing since February 2018, the whereabouts of other were unknown from March 2019, the officer said.

Nisar’s Adhaar card was also recovered, the officer said. Police have registered a case and started further investigation in this regard, the officer added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print