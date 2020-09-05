236 erring traders booked, 3.5 lakh fine realized in August: LMD

SRINAGAR: The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) on Friday said that it has realized a fine of Rs. 3.5 lakh from defaulters and has booked 236 erring traders during the month of August, 2020 alone.
The department has conducted 2276 market inspections through every nook and corner of the valley and poultry-sellers, mutton dealers, package-sellers and drug-stores were booked and penalized for violating Legal Metrology Laws.
Besides the department has also received 14 consumer complaints which were redressed by the field functionaries to the utmost satisfaction of the complainants.
Meanwhile for public awareness the department has made public the rates of refill cooking gas cylinders by the Oil Marketing Companies which has been fixed at Rs. 710 per cylinder for the month of September 2020 for district Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopain and Budgam.
While the rate fixed for Pahalgam, Dooru and district Baramulla is Rs. 718.50 and for district Kupwara, the rate of refill cylinder is Rs. 727.
The department may be contacted on Phone No. 0194-2490390 during office hours in case any home-delivery boy charges more than the price fixed by the authorities.