Lt Guv launches online performance appraisal system for JKAS officers

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) system for Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers at the Raj Bhavan here.

The technological intervention is going to benefit around 1,289 officers and is aimed at bringing more transparency, avoiding loss of appraisal reports during transition, ensuring better monitoring and timely completion of performance appraisals, an official spokesman said.

“The performance appraisal reports (APRs) of KAS officers are submitted on the SPARROW portal. On the same analogy, the government of J-K has decided to switch over from manual to online generation and recording of annual performance reports in respect of members of J-K Administrative Service on this system,” he said after the launch.

The project is being implemented by the J-K e-Governance agency, Information Technology Department, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre and the General Administration Department.

The Sparrow system will not only overcome the delay in the processing of the manual recording of APRs but will also facilitate the electronic filing through a user-friendly interface — anywhere, anytime, the spokesman said.

The system would streamline the APR life-cycle. It would be a major administrative reform. Recording and movement of e-APR forms will be seamless, quick, and convenient due to in-built alert mechanisms and online status checks through different modes during the workflow, he said.

The General Administration Department as custodian would send online blank APR forms to the individual officer being reported upon. The concerned officer would fill self appraisal online for its submission to the reporting officer, the spokesman said.

The APR would move from reporting officer to reviewing officer and finally to the accepting authority in a time-bound and seamless manner, he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print