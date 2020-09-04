JKCA elections must be held ‘urgently’, BCCI tells High Court

Srinagar: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday told J&K High Court that the elections for Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) are required to be held urgently.

Counsel Sunil Sethi representing the Board informed the court that elections for JKCA are required to be held urgently and that he would be filing an application with regard to several issues thereto.

The counsel while mentioning that there are several other pleas pending before court on the same matter. He submitted that those writ petitions are required to be consolidated and heard with the present case so that there is no conflict of orders.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta while hearing the submissions made by BCCI counsel directed Registrar Judicial, Jammu, to take steps for listing of other related writ petitions with the instant appeal on 11 September.

The court said, “Counsels for the parties shall be informed by the Registry of this order.”

Meantime the court noted that there is no need to call for the original record of the aforesaid writ petitions. “However, the Registry shall attach the digitised record of the aforesaid writ petitions along for consideration on the next date of hearing,” the court directed.

Earlier, the J&K High Court had appointed a former judge, Bashir-ud-din, as an Ombudsman for the smooth functioning of JKCA.

The court had tasked the Ombudsman to settle the disputes of 12 clubs and also other disputes of the association so as to pave a way for implementing directions of the Supreme Court in line with recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

