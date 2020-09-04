Biggest single-day spike in J&K as above 1000 test positive

Jammu records 622 cases
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded the biggest-ever spike in Covid-19 cases as 1,079 cases were tested positive on Thursday.
The record-breaking surge took the total number of Covid tally close to 40,000.
On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1079 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 103 travellers, taking the overall tally to 39,943.
The biggest-ever hike was reported in Jammu division which saw 622 cases. The rest 457 were recorded in Kashmir.
In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 484, Kishtwar 22, Reasi 10, Kathua 21, Udhampur 16, Samba 26, Rajouri 15, Poonch 8, Doda 14.
As per the officials, Srinagar reported 139 cases Budgam 63, Ganderbal 57, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 49, Kupwara 30, Baramulla 14, Pulwama 33, Kulgam 17, and Shopian 28.
Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on taking the toll of victims to 743.
According to officials, eight deceased persons are from Kashmir and three are from Jammu.
So far 743 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 665 in Kashmir, and 78 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 228 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (101), Budgam (64), Pulwama (55), Anantnag (52), Kupwara (50), Kulgam (37), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (24).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 52 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, four in Poonch, five in Kathua, three from Udhampur, three Samba, one each from Ramban and Kishtwar district.