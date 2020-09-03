Highest single-day Covid surge in J&K as above 1000 test positive

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 1079 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 39943.
The fresh cases comprise 457 cases in Kashmir while the remaining 622 cases in Jammu division as per the government’s media bulletin.
In Jammu division, Jammu district alone reported 484 infections.
As per the data, there are 8441 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 30759 patients have recovered from the disease.
