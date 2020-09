Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A policeman was killed in an accident at Tukroo area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

A police officer identified the deceased as Skinder Majeed Najar son of Abdul Majeed Najar of Banaroo Pulwama saying Najar died due to a bike accident. Najar was working in police IRP’s 23rd battalion.

A case has been registered in Police Station Shopian in this regard.(GNS)

