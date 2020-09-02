NIA raids LoC traders’ houses in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Danderkha, Batamaloo and Mandarbagh area of Srinagar city.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the house of one Ghulam Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and Ayoub Matta at Danderkha Batamaloo and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan at MandarBagh Srinagar, all of them LoC traders, on Wednesday morning and the search continued for several hours.

Since 2017, the NIA and the Enforcement Department (ED) have arrested more than two dozen separatist leaders and businessmen in the Valley in alleged terror funding cases. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print