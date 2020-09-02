Militants in south Kashmir only possess pistols: Army

Baramulla: Army on Tuesday said that militants are facing shortage of weapons in Kashmir as government forces have blocked supply lines along Line of Control.

Addressing a press conference, General officer Commanding (GOC) of 19 Infantry division, Baramulla, Major General Varinder Vats said that the move has left militants “high and dry”. “In south Kashmir, militants possess only pistols,” he said.

According to him, Pakistan is unrelenting in its effort to push in arms to strengthen militancy in Kashmir but alert troops along the LoC have been able to defeat attempts.

“The tactics used by Pakistan to smuggle weapons into India after facing frustration as all its infiltration bids have failed and that it was now trying to push in weapons by dumping the same in the areas close to the LoC,” General Vats said was quoted by KNO as having said.

“Pakistan tasked the Over ground workers (OGWs) who reside in villages close to the LoC to deliver the weapons to militants. But so far all such bids have failed,” he said, while referring to the multiple hideouts busted by the army in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

