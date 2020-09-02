Govt school, seminary among 6 buildings damaged in cross border shelling in Gurez

Srinager: As many as six structures including a government school and a madrasa were partially damaged in cross LoC shelling in Bagtore area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Sources said that Pakistani troops resorted to “unprovoked” mortar shelling in Tarabal area on Tuesday evening during which at least 4 residential houses, government high school and a madrassa got partially damaged.

They said that roof and ceiling of government high school Tarabal got damaged due to shelling from across the border.

Sources added that the Indian Army personnel were giving a “strong and befitting” response to the ceasefire violation.

However, there have been no casualties or injury as of Wednesday morning as per sources. (KNO)

