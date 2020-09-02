14 fall victim to Covid in J&K

SRINAGAR: Fourteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the toll of victims to 717, whereas 525 fresh cases have taken Covid tally to over 38K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to officials, 10 deceased persons are from Kashmir while the rest are from Jammu.
So far 717 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 647 in Kashmir, and 70 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 223 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (100), Budgam (62), Pulwama (54), Anantnag (50), Kupwara (48), Kulgam (35), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (21).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 47 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, four in Poonch, three in Kathua, two from Udhampur, three Samba, one each from Ramban and Kishtwar district.
On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 525 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 51 travellers, taking the overall tally to 38223.
Among them, 284 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 241 were reported from Jammu division.
As per the officials, Srinagar reported 95 cases Budgam 17, Ganderbal 34, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 14, Kupwara 23, Baramulla 14, Pulwama 36, Kulgam 9, and Shopian 2.
In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 121, Kishtwar 12, Reasi 12, Kathua 28, Udhampur 4, Samba 12, Rajouri 19, Poonch 20, Doda 13.
