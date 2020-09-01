KU Entrance Test-2020 from September 9 in two shifts

Srinagar: After much delay due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kashmir has scheduled Entrance Test-2020 from September 9 at six locations across the valley in morning and evening shifts.

As per a notification issued by Director Admissions and Competitive Examinations at KU on Tuesday in this regard, the morning shift shall start at 11 in the morning and evening shift from 2 pm in the afternoon while the entrance test shall conclude on September 27.

The notification asked the aspirants to download the admit cards from the varsity’s websites www.kashmiruniversity.net and kashmiruniversity.ac.in from September 3 after 2 pm. However aspirants for M P Ed will be able to download the admit cards only once the Directorate of Physical Education conducts the Physical Efficiency Test notification will be issued separately.

The aspirants have been asked to follow the necessary precautionary measures including social distancing at the test centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been asked to reach the test centres an hour before the commencement of the test and disperse immediately after the test failing which they will be fined.

As for the venue of this year’s KUET, Registrar KU, Prof Nisar A Mir told Kashmir Reader that besides the KU’s main campus at Hazratbal, the test shall be conducted at five more locations- Women’s Degree College Anantnag and Degree College Pampore in south Kashmir, KU’s Delina Campus Baramulla and Degree College Kupwara in north Kashmir and Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina in Srinagar- for the convenience of the aspirants in view of the prevailing pandemic.

