Girl among 7 injured in grenade blast in Baramulla

Two injured shifted to Srinagar hospital from GMC Baramulla
Baramulla: At least seven persons, including a teenage girl, were injured in a grenade blast in main town Baramulla on Monday afternoon.
Police said that militants hurled a hand grenade at an army vehicle in Azad Gunj area of main town Baramulla in the afternoon. The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road, injuring seven civilians who were shifted to the nearby Government Medical College Hospital (GMC) Baramulla.
Police said that the area has been cordoned off and a search begun for the attackers.
Hospital sources identified the injured as Lateef Ahmad Khan, son of Mohmmad Yousuf Khan of Fakirwani Baramulla; Mohammad Afrooz Ganie, son of Abdul Samad of Naidhal Baramulla; Iqra Nazir, daughter of Nazir Ahmad of Chakala Baramulla; Manzoor Ahmad Khan, son of Mohmmad Yousuf Khan of Fakirwani Baramulla; Tariq Ahmad Chopan, son of Ghulam Ahmad Chopan of Kanispora Baramulla; Mohmmad Auyoob, son of Mohmmad Zafar of Binner Baramulla; and Zahoor Ahamd Lone, son of Mohmmad Akber of Hadipora Rafiabad.
They said that two among the injured persons have been shifted to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.