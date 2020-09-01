Duo arrested in connection with Baramulla grenade attack

Srinagar: Two persons allegedly involved in lobbing a grenade on a police post in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday have been arrested by police during a nocturnal raid, sources said.

Atleast seven civilians were injured in the abortive grenade attack on forces in Azad Ganj area of the north Kashmir district.

Officials said that the persons were identified soon after the attack and were arrested during the nocturnal raid in Baramulla town by police.

On Monday, Police said the grenade was thrown at an army convoy passing from the area, but missed the target and exploded on roadside wounding seven civilians who were later hospitalized.(GNS)

