50-year-old woman jumps into Jhelum in old city, dies on way to hospital

Srinagar: A 50-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into river Jehlum at Khankahe-e-Moula area of Srinagar this morning. She, however, was fished out at Nawakadal but died on way to hospital, officials sources said.

They said that the woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, jumped into river Jehlum at Khankah-e-Moula Srinagar in the morning.

Her body was fished out at Nawa Kadal by locals and police. She was shifted to SMHS hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, an official said.

Police has registered a case and investigation has been taken up over the matter. (KNO)

