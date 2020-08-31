JKPCC Scam: Crime Branch carries out raids in Srinagar, Pampore

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir is carrying out raids at the houses of several officers of JK Project Construction corporation (JKPCC) in connection with a case related to alleged misappropriation and embezzlement.

Sources said that raids are being conducted atleast at four locations in Srinagar and Pampore.

A senior officer of the crime branch confirmed the raids and said that same are being carried out in relation to the FIR 02/2020 under section 468, 471,120B IPC, 5(2) PC Act of police station CB Kashmir.

The case has been registered following complaint that misappropriation of funds was carried out by the JKPCC which led to huge financial losses to the government exchequer.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print