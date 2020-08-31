At least 8 passengers missing as vehicle plunges into Chenab river in Jammu’s Ramban

Jammu: At least eight persons are missing while as a policeman was rescued in a critical condition after a tempo vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into Chenab River near Mehar in Jammu’s Ramban district on Monday afternoon.

Official sources said that the tempo (JK014D-7929), coming from Udhampur to Ramban, skidded off the road and fell into the fast flowing Chenab near Mehar. A rescue operation was launched immediately by police and locals. A constable identified as Mehraj –ud-Din of Awantipura was rescued in a very critical condition and removed to District hospital Ramban, they said.

SSP Ramban Hasseb -ul -Rehman said that eight to nine persons are said to be missing. Asked whether there could be any policeman among the missing, the SSP, who is supervising the rescue operation, replied in the affirmative adding details are being collected. (GNS)

