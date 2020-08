Srinagar: Six civilians were injured in an abortive grenade attack on a forces convoy in Azad Gunj area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

An official said the militants lobbed a grenade on the forces convoy in the area, but the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside in which six civilians were injured.

They have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print