Urdu Essay Competition held by J&K Urdu Council

Hajin: The Jammu Kashmir Urdu Council (JKUC) on Sunday held the first-ever online Urdu essay writing contest.
Shahbaz Hakabari, member J&K Urdu Council was the chief guest on the occasion.
While speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz hailed the efforts of the organisers in holding the event saying such literary events helped in promoting the language.
Razia Sultan from Kathpora Hajin studying at Zoon Islamic School bagged the second position in the contest.
Shahbaz said that the winners of the contest
would be awarded cash prizes and certificates at a function to be scheduled and notified separately.
Besides Shahbaz, noted citizens Nisar ul Hassan,Mohammad Yousuf Bahar were also present during at the event.
