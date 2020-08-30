Restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent Muharram procession

Srinagar; Restrictions continued in parts of Srinagar for the second consecutive on Saturday as a preventive measure in view of the ninth day of Muharram.
In the City, many roads were sealed as makeshift barricades were laid across roads to prevent public movement. In the old city, at Habba Kadal, Fateh Kadal and adjoining areas, police and CRPF were manning barricades.
There was also thin attendance of people in markets.
On Sunday, restrictions are expected to be intensified to prevent procession on Ashura. The traditional Muharram procession used to pass through many areas, but has been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990.
Srinagar; Restrictions continued in parts of Srinagar for the second consecutive on Saturday as a preventive measure in view of the ninth day of Muharram.