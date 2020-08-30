Powers of Chief Minister restricted in J&K

Bukhari cries ‘disempowerment’

Srinagar: Even if the elections are held, powers of Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir union territory will be restricted as new rules have downgraded the position of the elected head.

Unlike the erstwhile state chief minister, the fresh rules leave the CM with no powers to decide about police, civil services and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the Transaction of Business in Jammu and Kashmir issued a day ago, all proposals connected to public order police and IPS officers will be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor, by the principal secretary, Home through the chief secretary.

These Rules have been notified after 10 months after Jammu and Kashmir was divested of special status and downgraded to a union territory.

Regarding the difference of opinion between LG and the council of ministers, the new rules, have vested the powers to New Delhi and the president to take the final call over the dispute. But until then, the rules said, LG can suspend the actions taken by the council of ministers.

J & K has been without an elected government since 2018 when BJP terminated its alliance with PDP.

President JK Apni Party Altaf Bukhari believes that ‘it has disempowered people of JK.’

“That is why we have been asking for statehood, a promise made to us from the Parliament of India and holding of elections. Those who are talking of getting the Article 370 and 35A back are fooling people. The Government of India should restore statehood immediately,” Bukhari told Kashmir Reader.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print