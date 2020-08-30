HC miffed at case not being listed as ordered, appoints amicus curiae in matter of JKPCC’s bridges, flyovers

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Saturday directed authorities to file a status report giving out details of the Bridges and Flyovers which are under construction by the Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC).

The court directed the JKPCC to indicate in the status report the date on which the work was allotted, the original date of completion, and the expected date of completion of such projects.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta directed that such report shall be filed within two weeks, failing which the Managing Director, JKPCC, shall remain present in court on the next date of hearing.

The court passed the direction after noting that its orders dated 13 January, 2019, and 12 July, 2019, have not been complied with by the respondents.

On 13 March, 2019, the court was informed that on account of delay in release of funds, there was delay in completion of the projects. Since then the court has been examining the position with regard to both Bridges as well as Flyovers.

Meantime the court directed the Registry to send a copy of the order to the Managing Director, JKPCC, for compliance.

Given the importance of the matter, the court appointed Salih Pirzada, Advocate, as Amicus Curiae to assist the court.

While directing the Registry to send a complete copy of the paper book to Pirzada, the court also said, “The Registrar Judicial shall submit a report as to why the case was not listed on 14th of August, 2019, as ordered.”

The next hearing of the case is on 15 September.

