7 more die of Covid

Srinagar: Seven more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Saturday taking the toll of victims to 685, whereas 546 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 36K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar, one each from Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley.

Three other fatalities were reported from Jammu division which included one deceased from Jammu district, and one each from Doda and Poonch districts of the division.

So far 685 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 625 in Kashmir, and 60 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 217 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (99), Budgam (58), Pulwama (48), Anantnag (49), Kupwara (46), Kulgam (35), Shopian (28), Bandipora (25), and the lowest in Ganderbal (20).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, four in Poonch, three each from Poonch and Kathua, two each from Udhampur, Samba and Kathua, one from Ramban district of Jammu division.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 546 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 88 travellers, taking the overall tally to 36, 377.

Among them, 332 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 214 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 102, followed by Bandipora 49, Budgam 36, Kupwara 31, Ganderbal 28, Anantnag and Pulwama 22 each, Baramulla 18, Kulgam and Shopian 12 each.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 134, followed by Kathua 19, Udhampur 18, Poonch 11, Doda 10, Rajouri 9, Samba 8, Reasi 4, and Ramban 1.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 9025 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2784, Pulwama 2565, Budgam 2427, Anantnag 2276, Bandipora 2105, Kupwara 2045, Kulgam 1907, Shopian 1690, and Ganderbal 1371.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2903, followed by Rajouri 889, Kathua 841, Udhampur 796, Samba 714, Ramban 636, Doda 410, Poonch 409, Reasi 368, and Kishtwar 216.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 36377, which include 28195 in Kashmir and 8182 in Jammu.

The officials said that 648 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 529 from Kashmir and 119 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 28020, which include 21715 from Kashmir, and 6305 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 9,43,981 tests results available, only 36, 377 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7672 active positive- cases, in which 5855 are from Kashmir, and 1817 from Jammu.

