3 militants, ASI killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: Three militants and an Assistant Sub Inspector of J&K police were killed in a gunfight at Panthachowk in outskirts of Srinagar district that started on Saturday night.

A senior Police officer said that militants’ bodies have been recovered with arms and ammunition. However identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter was triggered after forces launched searches in the area to nab the militants, who earlier opened fire ona joint party of police and CRPF.

The officer said the encounter was halted due to darkness and was resumed this morning.

During intial exchange of firing ASI of J&K police identified as Babu Ram was also killed.

Pertinently, 153 militants have been killed so far this year surpassing the total number of militants killed in year 2019. In 2019 as per official figures 152 militants were killed. (GNS)

