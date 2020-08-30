3 militants, army soldier killed in nocturnal gunfight in Pulwama

Anantnag: Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, and an army soldier were killed in a nocturnal gunfight here in Zadoora village in Pulwama district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The gunfight was the second in south Kashmir within 12 hours of the first. Four Al-Badr militants were killed Friday afternoon in Kiloora village of Shopian district. One militant was also apprehended during that gunfight.

The militants slain in Zadoora gunfight have been identified by police as Adil Hafiz, a resident of Dalipora Pulwama; Arshid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Drubgam Pulwama; and Rauf Ahmad Mir of Machpuna Pulwama.

The trio were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, police said.

Bodies of the militants, police said, will be taken to an Baramulla for burial.

Identity of the slain army man was not known yet. “His kin will be informed first and then his identity will be revealed to the media,” a highly placed source in the army said.

The gunfight erupted in Zadoora village at about midnight on Friday, soon after the area was cordoned off by government forces acting upon inputs regarding militants’ presence in the area.

“While the cordon was being laid the militants opened indiscriminate fire, injuring an army man critically,” a senior police official said, adding that the army man was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, he said, the exchange of fire continued and by morning all the three holed-up militants were killed.

“Bodies have been retrieved. We are trying to ascertain their identities and affiliation,” the official said. “One AK-47 and two pistols were also retrieved from their possession along with some incriminating material,” he added.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that mobile internet services were snapped in the entire Pulwama district soon after the gunfight started in Zadoora. “The services are yet to be restored,” they said.

There were no reports of any clashes near the site of the gunfight or anywhere else in the district, till this report was filed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print