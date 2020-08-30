2 more COVID-19 patients die, J&K toll 694

Srinagar: Two persons including an elderly woman from Bandipora and a 40-year-old man from Srinagar died after contracting COVID-19 since Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.
A 70-year-old woman from Nadihal Bandipora died at SKIMS Bemina, 13 days after she was admitted to the hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here, the officials said.
A 40-year-old man of Bemina who was admitted to a hospital here on August 26 and diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia died today, they said
Last night, two women—one of them a 55-year-old woman from Khour Pallanwalla and another a 46-year-old from Chack Arnia died at GMC hospital Jammu.
With these deaths, 694 persons have died due to the virus—62 from Jammu and 632 from the Valley. (GNS)