Rivers, streams rise, then ebb; highways still blocked

Srinagar: Two days of rain in Jammu and Kashmir have led to an increase in water level in major rivers and streams, but there is no immediate threat of floods, officals said on Friday.

The gauge reading of River Jhelum and its tributaries as per the Irrigation and Flood Control Department at 7 pm Friday indicated that the water levels were well below the danger mark.

The water level of Jhelum at Sangam was recorded at 13.92 feet, at Pampore 3.86 feet, at Ram Munshi Bagh 16.2 feet, at Asham 10.45 feet, while the tributaries including Vaishow Nallah at Khudwani 4.8 feet, Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi 1.34 feet, Lidder Nallah at Batkoot 1.13 feet, Doodh Ganga Nallah 1.93 feet, and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama 2.00feet.

An official at the Irrigation and Flood Control department said that though the water level of the Jhelum River was rising at Ram Munshi Bagh and Asham, it was still flowing below the danger mark at key monitoring points in south, central and north Kashmir.

“There is no need to panic, all major points of Jhelum are below the danger mark in the Valley,” the official said.

As per the I&FC official, their teams are monitoring the water level regularly and have already sounded an alert in the flood-prone areas, asking people not to come closer to the swollen water bodies as a precautionary measure.

The Srinagar Adminstration tweeted: “We’re happy to inform that the water level in Jhelum has now started to recede in Srinagar. It has gone down from 16.35 feet at 5 pm to 16.31 feet at 6 pm. We would like to advise all Srinagar residents to remain alert until it goes further down below 16 feet though.”

Chief Engineer I&FC Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo said the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh is expected to recede by evening.

“The water level in Jhelum is receding as the weather has improved. It shall further recede if it doesn’t rain further. Our men are on the job,” he said.

Director of the regional Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus, told kashmir Reader that as expected weather has improved significantly and there has been no report of major rainfall since Thursday evening.

“However, some areas of J&K received light rainfall today,” he said, adding, “We don’t expect rainfall in coming days but because of the moisture present in the air, there will be occassional spell of light rain in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Jammu-Srinagar highway NH-44 is still blocked at several places from Nashree to Banihal. Restoration work is going on, officals said.

As per an offical, on Saturday, subject to fair weather and clearance of road, only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Nashree shall be allowed to move on the highway.

SSP Traffic for the NH, JS Johar said that SFs Convoy Movement are advised to undertake journey on NH-44 only after confirming the status of road.

He added that the Mughal Road is open for downward traffic for fruit-carrying vehicles. “Only vehicles (carriers) loaded with fresh fruits shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) from 1100 hrs to 1600 hours towards Poonch. No vehicle shall be allowed after these timings,” Johar said.

“Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road and SSG (Leh-Kargil) road. Subject to fair weather and good road condition only essential commodity vehicles shall be allowed to ply on Srinagar-Sonamarg- Gumari road,” he added.

