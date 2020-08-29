Restrictions imposed to prevent Muharram processions

Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in several areas of Srinagar on Friday to prevent any Muharram processions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several Shia-dominated areas of the city were sealed by the forces in the morning, and barricades erected on all entry and exit points to ensure strict adherence of guidelines laid down by the government against holding Muharram processions.

The commercial hub, Lal Chowk, along with its adjoining areas was sealed by the forces and barricades were erected. Huge deployment of forces was also seen on roads to thrawt any procession.

However, several Shia mourners from Abi Guzar locality of Srinagar tried to defy restrictions by carrying out a procession during the day. They were detained and whisked away by police authorities immediately.

The movement of vehicles was completely barred towards Lal Chowk, as authorities erected barricades along the roads, and diverted the traffic through alternate routes. This was due to the reason that the area has been the part of the traditional route for Muharram processions on the eighth day.

A handful of Shia mourners were seen raising slogans and holding banners with respect to Muharram, on Batamaloo-Jahangir Chowk road stretch after they were detained by the police amid the traffic.

The police authorities had also increased several check-points in the city, to keep tight vigil.

Several Shia mourners were detained along MA Road by the police after they tried to take out Muharram procession while chanting slogans and holding banners.

Due to the few instances of processions during the day, movement of traffic was also affected. This led to traffic jams at several places especially at Jahangir Chowk, where vehicles had to face a tough time to deal with the traffic mess.

Except opening of religious places, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has not allowed any gatherings whatsoever, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir booked two youths under UAPA from Hokersar area on the outskirts of Srinagar after they allegedly raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans during a Muharram procession.

