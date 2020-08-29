LG directs for assessment of damages caused by rains

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday conducted a whirlwind tour of Srinagar to take an on-ground assessment of the Flood Preparations and Emergency Response Mechanism being put in place to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of torrential rainfall.

He visited Zero bridge (wooden)/Munshibagh gauge, Flood control rooms of I&FC near the wooden bridge, Emergency Operation Center at Hari Niwas and took first-hand appraisal of the situation. Sinha was briefed about the situation and the various measures, including the technological interventions deployed by the department to mitigate any eventuality.

While taking stock of the Jhelum Flood Mitigation under PMDP, the Lt Governor was informed that under PMDP Phase-I, the carrying capacity of river Jhelum at Sangam has been increased from 31,800 cusecs to 41,000 cusecs. Under PMDP Phase-II, the said capacity will be enhanced from 41,000 cusecs to 60,000 cusecs.

The Lt Governor directed for expediting the process of planning and executing the works under PMDP and directed the Chief Secretary to initiate immediate assessment of the damages caused due to recent torrential rains in both Jammu and Kashmir division by taking a sympathetic view of the overall situation.

He was accompanied by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam Chief Secretary, Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officers.

