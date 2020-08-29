Al Badr district commander among 4 killed in Shopian

One more caught alive by forces

Shopian: Four militants affiliated with Al Badr were killed and one arrested in an encounter which took place at Killora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

The firefight erupted in an open space and two militants according to a source were killed in initial exchange of fire while two more were killed within half an hour from the first exchange.

Locals from the village informed that the encounter took place some 150 meters away from residential houses. Around 3:30 pm, gunshots were heard which created panic in the area. They said that the militant who was arrested had only a pistol with him and he got trapped some meters away from the other associates.

They said that clashes took place near the site as youth hit the streets and pelted forces with stones. It was retaliated with tear smoke shells and aerial firing.

Police said that on a specific input about presence of militants in village Kiloora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178BN CRPF.

They said that militants fired on forces ensuing into an encounter.

“Four militants belonging to Al-Badr militant outfit were killed in the operation while one of their associates was apprehended,” a source said.

The arrested militant was identified as Shoaib Ahmad Bhat and he had signed up as a militant on July 13. He is a resident of Charsoo Awantipora of Pulwama. Army spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Bhat surrendered.

The slain militants were identified as Shakoor Ahmad Parray son of Mohammad Sadiq Parray resident of Kumdalan village of Shopian. Police said he was district commander of Al Badr. The other slain include Shakir-ul-Jabbar son of Mohammad Jabbar Sofi of Kadlabal Noorpora Tral of Pulwama district. He according to police sources joined the outfit on 9 August 2020, Zubair Ahmed Nengroo of Aloora village of Shopian Suhail Rashid Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat resident of Muradpora village of Shopian. He had joined militant ranks on August 16.

Defence spokesperson in Srinagar Col Rajesh Kalia said that a two AK-47 and three pistols were recovered.

Police in a handout said Shakoor Parray got engaged in police as SPO in 2014 in Kulgam and was promoted as Constable for his work in operations and adjusted in Police District Awantipora. Later, he was transferred from Anantnag district, where he took away 4 rifles from the other officials and joined the militant outfit.

After joining the militancy, he got active in the area and distributed the snatched weapons among his close associates. “He was main handler of Al Badr and was involved in recruiting youth into militant ranks,” it said.

Police said Shakoor and Suhail Bhat were also involved in recent abduction and killing of Khanmoh’s Panch. “They were also involved in abduction of TA soldier namely Shakir Manzoor Wagay resident of Shopian who has been reportedly killed,” it added.

