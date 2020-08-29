3 militants, army man killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Zadoora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the wee hours of Saturday.
The gunfight started around midnight on Friday as per Kashmir Zone Police.
While police confirmed the killing of three unidentified militants in the gunfight, news agency GNS said that an army soldier also died in the exchange of fire.
The identify of the militants, police said, was yet to be ascertained.
