10 kanals Kahcharai land retrieved during anti-encroachment drive in north Kashmir’s Hajin

Hajin: Authorities in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday retrieved ten kanals of Kahcharai land from encroachment.

The retrieval, as per an official statement, was carried out by the concerned enforcement team headed by Tehsildar Hajin Ghulam Mohammad Bhat in Gandbal area of Hajin.

During the drive, hundreds of trees were cut on the spot after which the enforcement team comprising the officials of Revenue Department including concerned Naib Tehsildar , Girdwar Patwari Halqa demarcated the patch of land to be retrieved next.

Locals in the area have appreciated the administration for making such eviction drives successful.

An official reiterated that the drive against encroachers will continue with full vigour and force in coming days.

