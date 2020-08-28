Militant who abducted and killed Khonmoh Panch among slain militants in Shopian gunfight: IGP Vijay Kumar

By on No Comment

Militant who abducted and killed Khonmoh Panch among slain militants in Shopian gunfight: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday evening identified two of the four slain militants in the Shopian gunfight as Shakoor Parray, District commander of the Al Badr militant group for Shopian and another militant, Suhail Bhat, who, police said, abducted and killed a Panch from Srinagar.
“#Terrorist Shakoor Parray Al Badr District commander and another #terrorist Suhail Bhat who #abducted and #killed Khanmoh’s Panch #neutralised in today’s #encounter, ” Kashmir Zone Police quoted Kumar as having said.
Coincidentally, the dead body of the Panch, Nissar Ahmad Bhat, was found earlier in the day in an orchard in Dangam village of Shopian.
Regarding today’s gunfight, a total of four militants have been killed while another was captured alive by the forces.

Militant who abducted and killed Khonmoh Panch among slain militants in Shopian gunfight: IGP Vijay Kumar added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.