Cop injured in Kupwara mishap

Srinagar: A policeman was injured after a car hit a motorcycle he was riding near Chogul Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

The accident as per officials occurred an accident on Sopore-Kupwara road near Petrol pump Chogal with a WagonR car (JK01P-1320) hitting the motorcycle (6502/05D) driven by policeman Tahir Ahmad Bhat of Lachampora Rajwar.

The policeman was injured and was shifted to district hospital Handwara wherefrom he was referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment, they added. (GNS)

