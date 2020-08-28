4 persons trapped in Poonch river rescued after several hours

Poonch: Rescuers on Friday saved four persons trapped in a river at Salatori in Poonch district of Jammu region, official sources said on Friday.

They said the rescuers comprising Police, Army and locals completed the rescue operation successfully at 06:00 hours today morning. Four persons were trapped in the river and were evacuated safely after hectic efforts.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral confirmed that all four persons were safely rescued.

As for the two persons who were trapped near Khanter village, the senior police officer said that they decided not to come out amid a considerable decrease in the water level. (GNS)

