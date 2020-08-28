4 militants killed in Shopian gunfight, another captured alive

Shopian: Four militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A fifth militant has been captured alive from the site of the gunfight, sources told Kashmir Reader.

The encounter broke out this afternoon at Kiloora village of the south Kashmir district.

Police confirmed the killing of four militants in the gunfight. The identity of the slain could not be ascertained so far.

Sources told Kashmir Reader that minor clashes between locals and government forces broke out at the encounter site soon after the killing of the militants.

They said that searches were going on at the site of the gunfight.

Meanwhile, authorities have snapped internet services in whole Shopian district.

