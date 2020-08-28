11 shops gutted in midnight blaze in Kupwara

Kupwara: At least 11 shops were gutted in a blaze, which broke out Thursday night at Manwan Aawora village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the actual cause of fire was not ascertained immediately adding the loss suffered in the blaze was being estimated.

Locals said the 11 shops gutted in the fire housed different stock including Kiryana, Medicines and clothes in them.

They further alleged that the fire tenders failed to reach the spot on time, thus causing more damage to the shops.

The locals demanded a Fire and Emergency Services station in the area saying the locals hasld suffered huge losses in the tragic fire incidents in past.

Locals also sought early compensation for the affected shopkeepers at an earliest.(KNO)

